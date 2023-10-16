‘Tortured’ Prince Harry is always whinging and whining

Experts and former aides have reportedly started to feel ‘tired’ of all the “whinging and whining” that comes out of Prince Harry.

These claims have been made by royal commentator Paul Burell.

He weighed in on everything in one of his interviews with Slingo.

In the midst of this chat, Mr Burell referenced Prince Harry’s docuseries, Heart of Invictus and said, “I’m very upset with him.”

“I’m frankly tired of the whinging and whining that comes with the Sussexes … Not only that but I’m upset with him in many, many different ways and I can sympathize with his brother and thinking about what he’s done to the family.”

“I have a question about the timing of releasing this particular documentary. It was released on the eve of the anniversary of his mother’s death. By coincidence, I wonder? Is that the most appropriate time to release a documentary by Prince Harry?”

“Once again, I think you see this tortured, petulant prince promoting his works and I have no gripe with him and the Invictus Games because I think it’s an incredible cause supporting veterans and that’s wonderful. But it’s the way he’s promoted it that’s questionable.”