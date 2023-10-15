Taylor Swift gets ‘handsy’ Travis Kelce at SNL afterparty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had their first public display of affection at the SNL afterparty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce packed on some PDA during the star-studded Saturday Night Live afterparty on Saturday in New York City.

After their cameos in the debut of the show, the two also attended the afterparty, where SNL host Pete Davidson was present along with his new romance Madelyn Cline. Music guest of the new episode, Ice Spice was also at the party, held at Catch Steak.

Insiders have spilled that during the afterparty, new lovers Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got ‘handsy.’

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” the insider told Page Six.

The two joined the party at 2:20 am and left at 4:00 am, with the NFL stud keeping his arm around the Grammy winner’s waist throughout the night.

“Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time. [Taylor] was seen chatting it up with the night’s musical guest, Ice Spice, and her friends,” the source added.

The source also dished on Pete Davidson and Madelyn, who were seen holding hands as they arrived at the venue.

“Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson also seemed to be enjoying each other and having fun with the group.”

Other guests at the star-studded event included Lorne Michaels, Dave Chapelle, Michael Che, Joe Keery, and Colin Jost.