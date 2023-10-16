Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm's hot chemistry stems from close bond

The super-steamy scene that becomes the talk of the town of Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm in The Morning Show gelled well with the fact that the pair wanted to work together for some time and had known each other for years.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the executive producer Kristin Hahn said, "Who would play Paul was a list of one," referring to the casting of Paul Marks's character. "Jen and Jon have been friendly for years and have wanted to work together I think for a while."

She continued, "So when Paul Marks became a part of the conversation, it was a list of one. And so it was a little scary because if he had said no, I don't know what we would have done. It was this or bust. Thankfully, he said yes."

Adding, "He's "a character who is an amalgam of a lot of different individuals. And he's also incredibly grounded and authentic in a way that feels very Charlotte Stoudt."

Explaining how the Mad Men star fit right into the AppleTV+ series, the producer Michael Ellenberg said, "The entire season pivots around his moves," he continued.

He noted, "The audience will see what the dynamic is like with him and Alex Levy, but it's a complicated one; it's an emotional one. We also wanted someone who would be an equal force with Billy Crudup and Greta Lee [who plays UBA President Stella Bak]."

Noting, "The new man's in town who can give them all what they want; there's a big price to it. I don't know that there was anyone better than Jon Hamm that we could have gotten for that role."