 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Admirers' grief over Suzanne Somers death at 76

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Admirers grief over Suzanne Somers death at 76
Admirers' grief over Suzanne Somers death at 76

Known for her ditsy comedy, Suzanne Somers died at 76, leading a wave of tributes from all walks of life.

Taking to Instagram Story, Khloe Kardashian shared her heartfelt sorrow, adding, "This one hurts my heart. I love you @suzannesomers. I'll never forget your positive loving outlook on life. Your sweet heart and gentle spirit! Rest, dance, smile in paradise…"

Journalist Megyn Kelly called the Three's Company star death as "sad," writing, "Oh no! So sad to see this. She loved to make people laugh. I met her once and she just beamed kindness and beauty and love. R.I.P. Suzanne Somers."

Joining the tributes, the Bravo TV's Watch What Happens Live expressed grief over the passing of the star. 

"Rest in peace, Suzanne Somers," the statement continued. "From her days on the iconic sitcom Three's Company to her joyous moments in the #WWHL Clubhouse, she always brightened our lives. She will be deeply missed."

Meanwhile, on the eve of Suzanne's 77th birthday as, her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay, shared the statement.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William admits his favourite 'non-clean' emoji is THIS: Read Inside

Prince William admits his favourite 'non-clean' emoji is THIS: Read Inside
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'fighting back' after 'mistake' with Spotify

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'fighting back' after 'mistake' with Spotify
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were 'giggling' on romantic holiday to Canouan Island

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were 'giggling' on romantic holiday to Canouan Island
Jana Kramer one fan helps the star in big way

Jana Kramer one fan helps the star in big way
Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton 'over phone' in love 'tiff'?

Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton 'over phone' in love 'tiff'?
‘Tortured’ Prince Harry is always whinging and whining

‘Tortured’ Prince Harry is always whinging and whining
Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm's hot chemistry stems from close bond

Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm's hot chemistry stems from close bond
Madonna's daughters wow crowd in 'Celebration Tour' kickoff show video

Madonna's daughters wow crowd in 'Celebration Tour' kickoff show
Prince Harry’s ‘confused’ and without a ‘sharp’ head

Prince Harry’s ‘confused’ and without a ‘sharp’ head
Taylor Swift's secret role in Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper romance unveiled

Taylor Swift's secret role in Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper romance unveiled
Suzanne Somers dies at 76 after surviving long cancer battle

Suzanne Somers dies at 76 after surviving long cancer battle

King Charles is scared to ‘stir the pot’ with Prince Harry

King Charles is scared to ‘stir the pot’ with Prince Harry