Admirers' grief over Suzanne Somers death at 76

Known for her ditsy comedy, Suzanne Somers died at 76, leading a wave of tributes from all walks of life.



Taking to Instagram Story, Khloe Kardashian shared her heartfelt sorrow, adding, "This one hurts my heart. I love you @suzannesomers. I'll never forget your positive loving outlook on life. Your sweet heart and gentle spirit! Rest, dance, smile in paradise…"

Journalist Megyn Kelly called the Three's Company star death as "sad," writing, "Oh no! So sad to see this. She loved to make people laugh. I met her once and she just beamed kindness and beauty and love. R.I.P. Suzanne Somers."

Joining the tributes, the Bravo TV's Watch What Happens Live expressed grief over the passing of the star.

"Rest in peace, Suzanne Somers," the statement continued. "From her days on the iconic sitcom Three's Company to her joyous moments in the #WWHL Clubhouse, she always brightened our lives. She will be deeply missed."

Meanwhile, on the eve of Suzanne's 77th birthday as, her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay, shared the statement.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years."