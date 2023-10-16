Jana Kramer one fan helps the star in big way

 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Pregnant Jana Kramer's trip to Florida ended with severe pain, a hospital visit, and a bacterial infection—thanks to her fan, who earlier alerted her about the expected trouble.

Taking to Instagram, the top singer shared the health update after she was diagnosed with a bacterial infection in her kidneys after she complained about body pain on a getaway with fiancé Allan Russell.

The 39-year-old added, "Part one….Well. Our babymoon didn't go as planned, but there were some lessons learned. First off and most important, baby is good♥️."

The Whiskey crooner continued, "The back pain I've been dealing with for weeks wasn't just back pain. Lesson number one… don't just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think. So many times (moms especially) just brush off pain because we are the last ones to take care of ourselves."

"When I posted about my back hurting a week ago, I just had chalked it up to pregnancy and didn't tell the doctors because back pain is 'normal' so 'don't be a wimp' is what I thought," the Click star said.

Following, one of her followers shared the alert, "Then someone very sweet in my dms sent me a message that it could possibly be my kidney. (I've since thanked her for her d

After landing, an unbearable pain kicked in, Jana revealed, prompting the duo to head to the hospital, where the actress spent two days following the bacterial infection diagnosis.

Airing a good piece of advice, the Michigan native said, "Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when ur not feeling good can become very serious."

