The deceptive plot to lure Halle Berry into X-Men: Inside details

Mathew Vaughn, famously known for directing the movies Kick-Ass and Kingsman, has revealed that the Oscar-winning actress, Halle Berry, was tricked by a "bait-and-switch" tactic.



The director revealed that Halle Berry was tricked into acting in X-Men- The Last Stand back in the 2000s.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mathew who later directed X-Men: First Class, detailed the incident that led him to exit the direction of X-Men: The Last Stand.

He said, "Halle was not signing the movie despite the return of superstars like Hugh Jackman. So, the studio executives decided to play a duplicity tactic that was discovered by me."

Mathew added that he discovered an X3 script at the executive's office. When the director asked about the notably fatter script of X3, he was told that it was the script of Halle. The script detailed a scene about Halle's character helping the starving kids in Africa by using her superpowers.

Mathew claims that the executive told him, "This is what she wants to be, and once she signs up, we will throw it in the bin."

The director stated he quit the movie right at that point. He stated, "I said if you are going to play an Oscar-winning actress like this. I am outta here. So, I quit at that point."