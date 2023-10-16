 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

The deceptive plot to lure Halle Berry into X-Men: Inside details

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

The deceptive plot to lure Halle Berry into X-Men: Inside details

Mathew Vaughn, famously known for directing the movies Kick-Ass and Kingsman, has revealed that the Oscar-winning actress, Halle Berry, was tricked by a "bait-and-switch" tactic.

The director revealed that Halle Berry was tricked into acting in X-Men- The Last Stand back in the 2000s.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mathew who later directed X-Men: First Class, detailed the incident that led him to exit the direction of X-Men: The Last Stand.

He said, "Halle was not signing the movie despite the return of superstars like Hugh Jackman. So, the studio executives decided to play a duplicity tactic that was discovered by me."

Mathew added that he discovered an X3 script at the executive's office. When the director asked about the notably fatter script of X3, he was told that it was the script of Halle. The script detailed a scene about Halle's character helping the starving kids in Africa by using her superpowers.

Mathew claims that the executive told him, "This is what she wants to be, and once she signs up, we will throw it in the bin."

The director stated he quit the movie right at that point. He stated, "I said if you are going to play an Oscar-winning actress like this. I am outta here. So, I quit at that point." 

More From Entertainment:

Matt Damon names one movie genre he 'hates'

Matt Damon names one movie genre he 'hates'
Leonardo DiCaprio dishes on secret language between De Niro, Martin Scorsese video

Leonardo DiCaprio dishes on secret language between De Niro, Martin Scorsese
Meghan Markle using 'sensible approach' to 'build new personality', says expert

Meghan Markle using 'sensible approach' to 'build new personality', says expert
Prince William admits his favourite 'non-clean' emoji is THIS: Read Inside

Prince William admits his favourite 'non-clean' emoji is THIS: Read Inside
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'fighting back' after 'mistake' with Spotify

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'fighting back' after 'mistake' with Spotify
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were 'giggling' on romantic holiday to Canouan Island

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were 'giggling' on romantic holiday to Canouan Island
Jana Kramer one fan helps the star in big way

Jana Kramer one fan helps the star in big way
Admirers' grief over Suzanne Somers death at 76

Admirers' grief over Suzanne Somers death at 76
Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton 'over phone' in love 'tiff'?

Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton 'over phone' in love 'tiff'?
‘Tortured’ Prince Harry is always whinging and whining

‘Tortured’ Prince Harry is always whinging and whining
Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm's hot chemistry stems from close bond

Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm's hot chemistry stems from close bond
Madonna's daughters wow crowd in 'Celebration Tour' kickoff show video

Madonna's daughters wow crowd in 'Celebration Tour' kickoff show