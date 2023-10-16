 
Travis Kelce takes off solo after spending night at Taylor Swift's place

Travis Kelce takes off solo after spending night at Taylor Swift's place

Travis Kelce was seen leaving Taylor Swift’s apartment to attend his brother’s game on Sunday.

The NFL star was photographed exiting the Style crooner’s NYC apartment and left for MetLife Stadium to attend Philadelphia Eagles match against the New York Jets.

Travis sported a green tracksuit with white Nike sneakers, black shades, and wore a baseball cap backwards. He was seen in the crowd cheering on his older brother, Jason Kelce, who plays as the Eagles’ center.

However, Taylor, who happens to be a huge Eagles’ fan, remained absent from the stands.

The 34-year-old footballer's solo hangout comes just a day after he was spotted holding hands with Taylor. A source privy to Page Six claimed the two were seen kissing at the Saturday Night Live afterparty.

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying and kept kissing throughout the night,” said the source, adding that the two arrived at Catch Steak restaurant around 2:20 a.m, and left together around 4 a.m.

