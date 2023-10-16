 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Selena Gomez not afraid to discuss horrors from Justin Bieber relationship

Monday, October 16, 2023

Selena Gomez has finally moved on from her breakup with Justin Bieber, and has no fears to discuss the horrors of the time she was dating him.

The Only Murders in the Building star is “in a really good place” years after she called it quits with the Peaches singer, a source told Star Magazine

“She’s happy and healthy and feeling stronger than she has in years,” the insider revealed before sharing that Gomez’s has a new motto in her life that is to “be happy.”

The insider said, “Selena’s attitude is, ‘I want to be happy.’ She’s not ashamed of who she is and she’s not afraid to talk about what she’s been through.”

Gomez has decided she would only focus on her mental well-being from now on and would determine what’s best for her future.

Gomez, who dated Bieber on-again, off-again from 2010 to 2018, is grateful of her fans following for their overwhelming support through all these years.

“Selena didn’t set out to be a role model,” the insider said. “She’s incredibly humbled that fans see her that way.”

