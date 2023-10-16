 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna's mini-me, Estere, steals the spotlight during epic celebration tour: Watch

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Madonna's highly-anticipated Celebration Tour kicked off with a bang at the O2 Arena in London, marking the start of a 78-show extravaganza spanning 15 countries.

During this remarkable show, Madonna had a surprise in store for her devoted audience, bringing her children Lourdes, Mercy, and Estere to join her on stage. 

Mercy played a haunting instrumental rendition of her mom's iconic hit, "Bad Girl," on a grand piano, while Lourdes showcased her impressive dance moves. 

Yet, it was Estere who truly stole the spotlight. The tour took an unexpected turn on Sunday night when her 11-year-old, dazzled fans with her show-stopping performance.  

Estere displayed a natural talent for performing as she vogued to her mother's iconic track, captivating fans with her incredible stage presence. Donning a vibrant yellow outfit and black boots, she emulated Madonna's memorable dance moves.

However, due to the venue's curfew, Madonna was forced to cut the show short for the second time, missing out on four scheduled songs.

Despite the unexpected interruptions, Madonna's Celebration Tour continues to dazzle audiences, proving that she and her talented family are still the reigning champions of the music industry.

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry drops cryptic comment on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce PDA

Katy Perry drops cryptic comment on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce PDA
Meghan Markle better parent to raise Archie, Lilibet than Prince Harry

Meghan Markle better parent to raise Archie, Lilibet than Prince Harry

Oasis set to go on tour for Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary – see tour dates

Oasis set to go on tour for Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary – see tour dates

Prince William sparks new war with Prince Harry

Prince William sparks new war with Prince Harry

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori suffers from mental health issues

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori suffers from mental health issues
Meghan Markle’s son Archie to have tough life

Meghan Markle’s son Archie to have tough life
Top 20 horror movies on Netflix for a chilling ride: Here's the complete list

Top 20 horror movies on Netflix for a chilling ride: Here's the complete list
Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' film mammoth box office collection breaks records

Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' film mammoth box office collection breaks records
Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' trailer roars into spy universe: 'It's personal this time' video

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' trailer roars into spy universe: 'It's personal this time'
Madonna relives near-fatal hospital stint: ‘It’s for my kids’

Madonna relives near-fatal hospital stint: ‘It’s for my kids’
Jada Pinkett makes another shocking revelation about ‘cheating’ on Will Smith

Jada Pinkett makes another shocking revelation about ‘cheating’ on Will Smith
Justin Timberlake takes peek at $100 million mansion with MrBeast video

Justin Timberlake takes peek at $100 million mansion with MrBeast