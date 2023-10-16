 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna relives near-fatal hospital stint: ‘It’s for my kids’

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Madonna relives near-fatal hospital stint: ‘It’s for my kids’
Madonna relives near-fatal hospital stint: ‘It’s for my kids’

Singer-songwriter Madonna has just shed some light into what her emergency hospitalization felt like.

She weighed in on everything, during opening night for her Celebration Tour.

This is the same even that was postponed due to her near fatal event.

She began by admitting some fears and revealed that she didn’t expect to come out of it alive at one point, because the infection had the possibility of killing her.

“I didn’t think I was gonna make it,” the 65-year-old started the converastion off by admitting.

During her time in the hospital, the singer admits, “I forgot five days of my life — or death, I didn’t really know where I was.”

During the course of her admission, Madonna also went on to hail her children as the reason for her recovery.

“But my children were there — and my children always save me every time,” she also admitted to fans shortly before the performance.

“I have got to be there for my children – I have to survive for them” is what she thought in that moment.

For those unversed, Madonna was originally found unresponsive, during her rehearsals for the New York stint in her world tour.

It was initially slated to start in July but has now been pushed all the way back to October.

barely two days after her release from the hospital, Madonna is reported to her returned to rehearsals.

At the time a source revealed this news and said, “She is very much still in recovery, but Madonna has been chomping at the bit to get back to rehearsals.”

“Not only has she hired the Coliseum in New York but she’s also hired out a second venue in London for the final week of dress rehearsals."

More From Entertainment:

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' trailer roars into spy universe: 'It's personal this time' video

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' trailer roars into spy universe: 'It's personal this time'
Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' film mammoth box office collection breaks records

Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' film mammoth box office collection breaks records
Jada Pinkett makes another shocking revelation about ‘cheating’ on Will Smith

Jada Pinkett makes another shocking revelation about ‘cheating’ on Will Smith
Justin Timberlake takes a peek at $100 million mansion with MrBeast video

Justin Timberlake takes a peek at $100 million mansion with MrBeast
Travis Barker's drumming takes a bloody toll: Pic

Travis Barker's drumming takes a bloody toll: Pic
Angelina Jolie irritates son with interference in his love life: ‘Back off!’

Angelina Jolie irritates son with interference in his love life: ‘Back off!’
Adele Cheers on boo Rich Paul with sneak peek of his new memoir

Adele Cheers on boo Rich Paul with sneak peek of his new memoir
Jada Pinkett's heartfelt revelations shake Will Smith to his core

Jada Pinkett's heartfelt revelations shake Will Smith to his core
Johnny Depp focusing on directorial project ‘Modi’ after ‘massive media assault'

Johnny Depp focusing on directorial project ‘Modi’ after ‘massive media assault'
Selena Gomez not afraid to discuss horrors from Justin Bieber relationship

Selena Gomez not afraid to discuss horrors from Justin Bieber relationship
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make it official with another date night

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make it official with another date night
Travis Kelce takes off solo after spending night at Taylor Swift's place

Travis Kelce takes off solo after spending night at Taylor Swift's place