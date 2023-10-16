Prince Harry is avoiding ‘overshadowing’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bid to prefer neutrality since returning from Dusseldorf has just been referenced.



These insights and warnings have been issued by royal author April Glover.

She touched on everything in one of her pieces for Honey9.

The conversation arose once Ms Glover started referencing the couple’s rebranding strategy, and bid to maintain silence over anti-royal propaganda.

The expert feels the duo have a chance at making sure “Meghan's rumoured return to social media may be the only plot twist the couple are cooking up for the next 12 months,” if they can maintain their neutrality.

Before signing off she also referenced the ‘luck’ experienced back in Dusseldorf because, “thankfully for Harry, his time in Dusseldorf for the Games was not overshadowed by any royal scandal or cruel headlines about Meghan.”

For those unversed, all these reports have come in response to the memoirs, interviews and appearances that shared insights into life behind Buckingham Palace walls.