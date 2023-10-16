 
Monday, October 16, 2023
King Charles ‘proves’ and breaks silence on Prince Harry rift

Monday, October 16, 2023

File Footage

King Charles has provided fans with undeniable proof of his rift with Prince Harry.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by writer April Glover.

She weighed in on everything, in one of her pieces for Honey9.

In the piece Ms Glover touched on the couple’s change in public outings since Megxit.

According to the writer, “In their old roles as senior working royals, we could count on a public engagement once every few weeks.”

Even “when the Queen was still around, the public were treated to regular visits from Harry back to the UK.

“Speculation over a royal reunion to appease Granny in her twilight years was also rife in the headlines,” at one point in the UK.

But “now Her Majesty has passed and King Charles' reign is in full swing, it's a new era for the royals and it's clear Harry and Meghan have no place in this mix whatsoever,” Ms Glover also added before signing off.

Before concluding she also went as far as to say, “Though it has nothing to do with the monarchy, King Charles' glaring silence on his son's Invictus Games was deafening.”

To many on either side of the pond, “it's further proof of their rift – both physical and emotional.”

