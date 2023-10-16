Jada Pinkett Smith on August Alsina romance: ‘I did not cheat on Will Smith’

Jada Pinkett Smith says she has never cheated on husband Will Smith despite

Jada Pinkett Smith had a well-known “entanglement’ with singer August Alsina, but she insists that she didn’t cheat on her husband Will Smith.

The Girls Trip actress revealed last week that she has been separated from Smith since 2016, but the two have been getting therapy to “figure things out.”

“I just need people to know, OK, I did not cheat on Will Smith. No matter how sad he looked at that table,” Jada said on TalkShopLive Saturday.

“And when you read [my upcoming memoir], you will kind of get an understanding of why the ‘Red Table’ even happened in the first place,” she added.

During that revealing episode of Red Table Talk, the actress had revealed that her affair with Alisna happened when she and Smith were separated “for a period of time.”

In her interview with NBC last week, she shared more about her and the I Am Legend star’s current marital situation.

“I’m in a place of peace,” she happily, adding, “I’m in a place of happiness. And in all honesty, I love where I am. As far as Will, my relationship with him, you know, we went through that long period of separation… in order for us to journey separately and do some journeying together.”

“It just seems as though we’ve come to a really, really beautiful place together, so I just, I’m happy. Yeah, that’s where I am. In this chapter of my life, I am finally happy,” she added.