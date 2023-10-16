King Charles becomes part of numismatic history

King Charles III became part of numismatic history after the first definitive coins of his reign were unveiled.



Charles ascended to the British throne on 8 September 2022 following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II,



"The Royal Mint’s internal product design and technical teams collaborated with the RMAC and external artists to create eight new designs that both symbolise the four nations of the UK and pay tribute to the conservation of the natural world – a cause close to The King’s heart. Providing feedback throughout the process, His Majesty’s involvement with the design process is testament to his passion for craft and the arts," said a statement by Royal Mint.

It said pen-and-ink sketches were required in the first instance, with almost 300 reverse designs submitted by approximately 70 artists. These were placed before The Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC) for consideration, before the new designs, created by Edgar Fuller, Gilbert Ledward, Cecil Thomas and William Gardner respectively, were eventually chosen.





