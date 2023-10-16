 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Kim Kardashian reveals where she finds best beauty hacks

Monday, October 16, 2023

Kim Kardashian is revealing the sources of her beauty tips and hacks
Kim Kardashian has revealed where she finds the best beauty trends and products, and she orders most of them to try.

Discussing her skincare brand SKKN by Kim, she shared that she often turns to TikTok for beauty tips.

"I love TikTok beauty content,” she told People, adding, “I order everything to try, such as skin tools and products for beauty and hair hacks, even though it can be difficult to know what actually works.”

Although she loves beauty content on TikTok, she still asks for her aesthetician’s opinion on all things beauty.

"I always ask my aesthetician for her opinion on trends, and she always gives me the best advice," she said.

Speaking about skincare, she expressed her wish to instill the practice of skincare in her children.

"Taking care of your skin is such a vital part of my self-care routine, and I hope to instil that philosophy of always making that time for self-care in my children," she reflected. .

"It's so important to make that time for yourself, for your mind, body and spirit."

Kim Kardashian shares her four children, North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, with her ex-husband Kanye West. 

