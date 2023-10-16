Jada Pinkett Smith recalls last words to Tupac with tears: ‘I let my ego come in’

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur had a falling out before he was tragically killed at 25

Jada Pinkett Smith recalled her last words to close friend Tupac Shakur with tears in her eyes.

The 52-year-old revealed that she and Tupac had been estranged at the time of his death due to a fight they had a year before. Pinkett and Tupac became friends when they both attended an art school together.

During her interview with Steven Bartlett for The Diary Of A CEO podcast, she was shown a picture of her, Tupac and their friend Maxine, who also passed away by suicide around the same time as Tupac.

Detailing their relationship, she said, “Pac and I had a hard time understanding why we didn't have it and I [remember]being on the back of porch of my house and we're having this discussion I'm like ‘okay Pac just kiss me.’”

“And he kisses me and it's the most disgusting kiss between us both! I mean he pulled back and I pulled back and I was like ‘see dummy!’”

She shared that even though they and emotional chemistry, they never got romantic due to the lack of physical chemistry: “Throughout our relationship we definitely had this beautiful closeness that was really intimate but never physically intimate.”

“A lot of emotional intimacy, a lot of intellectual intimacy. We just knew how to reach each other in ways that was very difficult,” she added.

The Girls Trip actress is glad she didn’t date the legendary rapper: “I think physical intimacy can really get in the way and I think that God just made it that way. God was like "no I got a plan and that's not part of plan."'

At one point, Pac even proposed to the actress when he was in jail for sexual assault, but she declined his proposal.

She then recalled their final fight, which happened due to Tupac’s behavior after he got out of jail.

She recounted: “It was one of the biggest fights we ever had and it was about how he had been living you know.”

“I really at that time had to let him know my position that I just felt like where he was sitting with everything was just - it wasn't going to end up well. We had a magnanimous - I mean it was just beyond the two of us - just at each other,” she continued.

“And I was just like "f**k that", I'm not calling him this time, he's going to have to call me, he was way out of line. So I really dug my heels heels in the ground. I let my pride, I let my ego come in,” she added of their last fight, a year after which the rapper was shot dead at 25 years of age.

“I really took for granted that he would be living forever, he had already survived so much. I looked at Pac as being invincible at this point…”

“That was the last time I spoke to him and you know what's crazy, it meant absolutely nothing,” she concluded with tears.”