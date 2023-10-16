Cardi B sets internet ablaze with new SKIMS campaign shoot

Cardi B is the new face of Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS

Cardi B has set the internet on fire with her new SKIMS campaign shoot.

The WAP rapper posed for Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand’s soft cotton collection.

The singer praised the line before the shoot, saying, “It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home.”

“The new styles and colors I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time.”

The brand is introducing three new color options, namely Heathered Oatmeal, Army Green, and Spruce Green, which will be available on Thursday.

The Cotton Rib Boxer and the matching Cotton Plunge Bralette are both priced at under $40. The latter has received continuous positive reviews, with over 1,200 customers praising its comfort and stylish design.

Skims is renowned for its celebrity-studded advertising campaigns. Previous campaigns have featured prominent figures like Ice Spice, SZA, Brooke Shields, Carmen Electra, and Jenny McCarthy, to name just a few.

In the most recent campaign released earlier this month, Kim Cattrall, along with Coco Jones, Hari Neff, Lana Condor, and Nelly Furtado, took the spotlight.