Tuesday, October 17, 2023
How do Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm feel comfortable in steamy scene?

Shooting steamy scenes sometimes could be awkward and uncomfortable. So to avoid that, director Mimi Leder shared how she made Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm comfortable for the hot and heavy scene in The Morning Show.

During an interview with Variety, the 71-year-old said, "It was a closed set and two very grown-up actors who really understood the nature of the storytelling and were very much a part of it."

She continued, "We wanted it to be sensitive. We wanted it to be sexy. We wanted it to be adult. We wanted it to be emotional. They really let go. They're great actors. And there you have it."

Separately, the executive producer Kristin Hahn told The Hollywood Reporter, "Who would play Paul was a list of one," referring to the casting of Paul Marks's character. "Jen and Jon have been friendly for years and have wanted to work together I think for a while."

Revealing the Mad Men star was the original choice for the role, she said, "So when Paul Marks became a part of the conversation, it was a list of one. And so it was a little scary because if he had said no, I don't know what we would have done. It was this or bust. Thankfully, he said yes."

Adding, "He's "a character who is an amalgam of a lot of different individuals. And he's also incredibly grounded and authentic in a way that feels very Charlotte Stoudt."

