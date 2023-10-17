 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde clarifies Taylor Swift remark after backlash

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Olivia Wilde clarifies Taylor Swift remark after backlash
Olivia Wilde clarifies Taylor Swift remark after backlash

Olivia Wilde suggested the world has more important issues than who's Taylor Swift dating. Swifties hounded her for the statement. Now, the actress is addressing the backlash.

Talking to a reporter, the 39-year-old clarified the remarks that enraged the pop icon's fans, saying her motives were to point out the more pressing issues that need attention instead of offending anyone.

"I meant no harm. It's obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things," she added.

Meanwhile, the Don't Worry Darling star stoked controversy after she shared on Instagram Story, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist."

A flood of online voices blasted the New York native while making it personal by adding her ex, Harry Styles, into the conversation.

The following comments were assorted by the Daily Mail.

"I get it, but like also... who is Olivia Wilde to say **. I don't remember harry styles restoring the ozone when they were dating," one user wrote.

Another added, "She wasn't worried about climate change when she was flying across the country to go chase Harry lmao."

"Olivia Wilde is the last person who should be criticizing anyone about who they date," a third weighed in.

Someone else commented, "Olivia Wilde is jealous of Taylor Swift."

"Olivia Wilde is just an aging mean girl," a fifth said.

More From Entertainment:

Tyler Perry's compassion saves a family from going homeless

Tyler Perry's compassion saves a family from going homeless
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship takes a surprising turn video

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship takes a surprising turn
Ariana Grande’s seventh album in the works: report

Ariana Grande’s seventh album in the works: report
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's stunning estate on sale amid nasty divorce

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's stunning estate on sale amid nasty divorce
How do Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm feel comfortable in steamy scene?

How do Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm feel comfortable in steamy scene?
Robert De Niro's candid thoughts on being an 80-year-old dad

Robert De Niro's candid thoughts on being an 80-year-old dad
'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill shocks fans with major health update

'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill shocks fans with major health update
6ix9ine puts behind bars in foreign country for beating girlfriend

6ix9ine puts behind bars in foreign country for beating girlfriend
Prince Harry’s opportunities are growing slimmer by the day video

Prince Harry’s opportunities are growing slimmer by the day
Drew Barrymore snubs WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Drew Barrymore snubs WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
King Charles ‘proves’ and breaks silence on Prince Harry rift video

King Charles ‘proves’ and breaks silence on Prince Harry rift
Cardi B sets internet ablaze with new SKIMS campaign shoot

Cardi B sets internet ablaze with new SKIMS campaign shoot