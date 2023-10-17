Olivia Wilde clarifies Taylor Swift remark after backlash

Olivia Wilde suggested the world has more important issues than who's Taylor Swift dating. Swifties hounded her for the statement. Now, the actress is addressing the backlash.



Talking to a reporter, the 39-year-old clarified the remarks that enraged the pop icon's fans, saying her motives were to point out the more pressing issues that need attention instead of offending anyone.

"I meant no harm. It's obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things," she added.

Meanwhile, the Don't Worry Darling star stoked controversy after she shared on Instagram Story, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist."

A flood of online voices blasted the New York native while making it personal by adding her ex, Harry Styles, into the conversation.

The following comments were assorted by the Daily Mail.

"I get it, but like also... who is Olivia Wilde to say **. I don't remember harry styles restoring the ozone when they were dating," one user wrote.

Another added, "She wasn't worried about climate change when she was flying across the country to go chase Harry lmao."

"Olivia Wilde is the last person who should be criticizing anyone about who they date," a third weighed in.

Someone else commented, "Olivia Wilde is jealous of Taylor Swift."

"Olivia Wilde is just an aging mean girl," a fifth said.