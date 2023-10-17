 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Suzanne Somers son shares touching tribute after her death

Suzanne Somers son shares touching tribute after her death

Son of Suzanne Somers, Bruce is paying tribute to his "brave warrior" mother after she died at 76.

Taking Instagram, the actress's son shared a heartfelt tribute, attached with a sweet picture of the duo.

"She soared higher than most can dream. She protected those who didn't have a voice. She asked the questions most didn't know to ask," he continued.

"She shared her challenges and brought light to solutions. To so many she was a brave warrior who articulated their fears. She wasn't fearless, but she faced them so we could learn," the 57-year-old added.

Describing the Three's Company star importance to him, he wrote, "She was a friend, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entertainer, an icon, and a legend. But to me, she was just Mom," adding, "I had the privilege as the only person who could call her that. Growing up, it was us against the world. And then she took the world by storm."


