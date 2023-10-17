Pink's heartfelt apology as family emergency forces show postponement

Pink fans are in shock as the singer has announced the postponement of two of her upcoming shows, citing a medical emergency in her family that requires the singer's immediate attention.

Pink has postponed her shows scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Tacoma, WA.

The songstress, known for her powerful vocals and pop-rock style, announced the postponement of shows via a social media post, apologizing to her fans who bought tickets for the show.

Her statement read, "I am sorry to inform the Tacoma ticker holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (Tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed."

She continued, "Live Nation is working on future dates to reschedule. Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused."

Pink, concluded her statement with, "I am sending nothing but love and health to all."

According to TMZ, the songstress previously suffered from a sinus infection, and she had to postpone an earlier concert on her tour back in September as well.

That Texas show has been rescheduled for November, but no update has been issued regarding Tacoma shows.