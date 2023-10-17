 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian's baby registry raises eyebrows: 'Aren't you a millionaire?'

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian's baby registry raises eyebrows: 'Aren't you a millionaire?'

Kourtney Kardashian has once again drawn backlash from fans after news of her creating a baby registry caught the public's eye.

The criticism comes after Kris Jenner shared a photo of herself standing amid shelves filled with baby stuff at Babylist Shop.

The 66-year-old reality TV star wrote: "I had so much fun at the brand new @Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom helping @kourtneykardash make her baby registry.”

Kris expressed relief over the pregnant 44-year-old model being able “to add anything she wanted to the list" from any store. 

Sharing another picture, Kris penned, "I could have spent hours in there trying out all the chic and adorable baby things!"

The spree failed to win fans’ hearts as they questioned why Kourtney, a “literal” millionaire, needs a baby registry?

"Oh come on...Kourtney has a registry? Like she can't afford everything herself?" wrote a netizen. Another user commented: "I was coming to say the same thing... Aren't they millionaires?"

Other upset commenters reacted and penned, "Imagine a literal millionaire making a baby registry."

Kourtney hasn’t reacted to the backlash yet. However, a few days back she called people out for questioning her pregnancy at the age of 44.

 “Those comments don't affect me. I just say: how could you question God's plan?” she replied to Vanity Fair Italia for a cover story interview. 

