 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Most Disturbing True Crime documentaries to stream on Netflix: Complete list

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Most Disturbing True Crime documentaries to stream on Netflix: Complete list
Most Disturbing True Crime documentaries to stream on Netflix: Complete list

Netflix has a slew of sinister and chilling true crime documentaries to stream this October during the spooky season.

These documentaries have gripping narratives that take viewers on a journey through the depths of human experience, unraveling unsolved mysteries, heinous crimes, and perplexing phenomena that defy conventional explanation.

Check the complete list of eerie/scary documentaries on Netflix:

• The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel (2021)

• Paranormal Investigation (2018)

• Voyeur (2017)

• Audrie and Daisy (2016)

• I Am A Killer (2018)

• Unsolved Mysteries (2020-)

• Haunted (2018-)

• Dark Tourist (2018)

• The Confession Tapes (2017-2019)

• Surviving Death (2021)

• Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (2022)

• Ghost Hunting (2017)

• Tell Me Who I Am (2019)

• Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (2022)

• House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (2021)

• The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (2021)

• Encounters (2023)

• Tell Me Who I Am

• The UnXplained (2019-)

• My Encounter with Evil (2022)

• Catching Killers

• Amanda Knox

• The Ripper

• Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer

• Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

• Our Father

• Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

• Memories Of A Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

• Girl In The Picture

• Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

• Strong Island

• Abducted In Plain Sight

• The Keepers

• Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

More From Entertainment:

Tyga moves LA court against ex Blac Chyna for their kid's full custody

Tyga moves LA court against ex Blac Chyna for their kid's full custody
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper take romance on the road: ‘They are having fun’

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper take romance on the road: ‘They are having fun’
Madonna lands in money trouble for violating major concert rule

Madonna lands in money trouble for violating major concert rule

Jada Pinkett, Will Smith’s children decide to support THIS parent

Jada Pinkett, Will Smith’s children decide to support THIS parent
Will Smith ‘heartbroken’ after reading Jada Pinkett ‘shocking’ memoir: ‘Caught off guard!’

Will Smith ‘heartbroken’ after reading Jada Pinkett ‘shocking’ memoir: ‘Caught off guard!’
Britney Spears’ family worried memoir release can ‘reignite trauma’

Britney Spears’ family worried memoir release can ‘reignite trauma’
Kourtney Kardashian's baby registry raises eyebrows: 'Aren't you a millionaire?'

Kourtney Kardashian's baby registry raises eyebrows: 'Aren't you a millionaire?'
Kanye West to attract 100,000 fans for mega concert in Italy?

Kanye West to attract 100,000 fans for mega concert in Italy?
Suzanne Somers son shares touching tribute after her death

Suzanne Somers son shares touching tribute after her death
Pink's heartfelt apology as family emergency forces show postponement

Pink's heartfelt apology as family emergency forces show postponement
Inside Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's split: A love that endures video

Inside Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's split: A love that endures
Shania Twain recalls singing in bars at eight years old video

Shania Twain recalls singing in bars at eight years old