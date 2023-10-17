Most Disturbing True Crime documentaries to stream on Netflix: Complete list

Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Netflix has a slew of sinister and chilling true crime documentaries to stream this October during the spooky season.
These documentaries have gripping narratives that take viewers on a journey through the depths of human experience, unraveling unsolved mysteries, heinous crimes, and perplexing phenomena that defy conventional explanation.
• The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel (2021)
• Paranormal Investigation (2018)
• Voyeur (2017)
• Audrie and Daisy (2016)
• I Am A Killer (2018)
• Unsolved Mysteries (2020-)
• Haunted (2018-)
• Dark Tourist (2018)
• The Confession Tapes (2017-2019)
• Surviving Death (2021)
• Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (2022)
• Ghost Hunting (2017)
• Tell Me Who I Am (2019)
• Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (2022)
• House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (2021)
• The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (2021)
• Encounters (2023)
• The UnXplained (2019-)
• My Encounter with Evil (2022)
• Catching Killers
• Amanda Knox
• The Ripper
• Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer
• Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
• Our Father
• Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
• Memories Of A Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
• Girl In The Picture
• Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer
• Strong Island
• Abducted In Plain Sight
• The Keepers
• Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes