Most Disturbing True Crime documentaries to stream on Netflix: Complete list

Netflix has a slew of sinister and chilling true crime documentaries to stream this October during the spooky season.

These documentaries have gripping narratives that take viewers on a journey through the depths of human experience, unraveling unsolved mysteries, heinous crimes, and perplexing phenomena that defy conventional explanation.

Check the complete list of eerie/scary documentaries on Netflix:

• The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel (2021)

• Paranormal Investigation (2018)

• Voyeur (2017)

• Audrie and Daisy (2016)

• I Am A Killer (2018)

• Unsolved Mysteries (2020-)

• Haunted (2018-)

• Dark Tourist (2018)

• The Confession Tapes (2017-2019)

• Surviving Death (2021)

• Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (2022)

• Ghost Hunting (2017)

• Tell Me Who I Am (2019)

• Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (2022)

• House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (2021)

• The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (2021)

• Encounters (2023)

• Tell Me Who I Am

• The UnXplained (2019-)

• My Encounter with Evil (2022)

• Catching Killers

• Amanda Knox

• The Ripper

• Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer

• Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

• Our Father

• Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

• Memories Of A Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

• Girl In The Picture

• Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

• Strong Island

• Abducted In Plain Sight

• The Keepers

• Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes