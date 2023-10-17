Shakira receives sad news after dishing horrors of Gerard Pique split

Shakira has been facing back-to-back problems following her split from Gerard Pique, first being her father’s health scare and now her mother has reportedly fallen ill.

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, the Waka Waka hitmaker’s mother, Nidia Ripoll, has been hospitalized after feeling sick.

Citing Telemundo, the publication revealed that Nidia “began to feel ill last Friday and went to her medical center to rule out major problems.”

After hearing the news, Shakira rushed to be by her mother’s side by flying to Barranquilla in her private plane, the outlet claimed.

Shakira’s mom has been diagnosed with thrombosis in her leg and has been responding “positively to medical treatments and her recovery is progressively taking place.”

This is the second time that Nidia has to be admitted in a hospital for a health scare, the insider claimed, revealing that she was hospitalized back in March as well.

This comes after Shakira discussed the horrors of breakup from Gerard Pique in an interview with Billboard.