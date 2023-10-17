 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Meghan Markle receives amazing offer to reinvent Hollywood career

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is one step closer to making a huge comeback in Hollywood after receiving an amazing offer.

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are expected to make a cameo in the upcoming season of The Kardashians, a latest report revealed.

In hopes of making her return to acting, Meghan may join forces with Kris Jenner, who is eager to bring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the hit reality TV show.

An insider spilt to Bella Magazine, "It's no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan's new circle.”

“It's just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn't want to push too aggressively, too soon," the source added.

The collaboration would not only prove beneficial for Meghan and Harry but also for the Kardashian/Jenner clan by taking their ratings to new heights.

The opportunities could be "endless" for both the families, the insider said before describing the expected collab as "star power.”

However, the talks with Meghan and Harry are "still in the early stages,” the insider added while mentioning that Kris is very keen in "bedding them [the Sussexes] into her family's inner circle.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also been assured that that there is "no issue in principle" with the royal duo appearing on the Disney + show.

"Even if it's just a cameo, that's a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative,” the source noted. 

