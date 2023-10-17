Prince Harry takes bold stand against Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is risking damaging his marriage with Meghan Markle as he looks to buy a property in the UK so he can easily visit his country whenever he wants to.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex’s move seems to be suggesting that he is looking to reestablish bond with King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, by buying a house in London.

However, it has been claimed that it is not sitting well with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that Harry wants to have a house of his own in the UK.

An insider told OK! Magazine, "There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this."

“Harry won't be asking his father, King Charles, for a property on the royal estate, the source continued, due to the 'issue that arose with Frogmore Cottage,'” the insider added.

"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the UK, they will purchase that themselves," the source concluded.

It comes after Harry and Meghan were humiliated when the Royal family asked them to vacate the Frogmore Cottage, a gift from Queen Elizabeth, as a punishment for writing Spare.