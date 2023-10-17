'Need prayers': Falak Shabir posts picture of Sarah Khan before MRI

A collage of Pakistani star couple Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan and the actor lying on an MRI machine's bed. — Instagram/falakshabir1

Renowned Pakistani singer Falak Shabir on Tuesday posted a picture of his wife Sarah Khan, who is lying on a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine's bed before the screening procedure.



Khan, who is a prominent drama actor in the country, was married to the singing star in 2020 and the couple welcomed their daughter Alyana Falak in 2021.

The "Judaai" singer took to his Instagram stories to post Sarah's picture before undergoing the MRI and requested the fans for prayers.

"Need prayers," Falak wrote in the overlaying text on the story.

However, the singer didn't share any details about Sarah's condition or anything else.

The netizens expressed their concern regarding the "Sabaat" actor's health and prayed for her as Falak's story was shared by several entertainment pages on the picture-sharing platform.

It may be noted that both Sarah and Falak regularly update their Instagram accounts by posting pictures and videos from their private and professional lives.

Most of the content is based on the family's outings or the star couples' fashion campaigns.

A week ago, Sarah and Falak celebrated Alyana's second birthday. They shared their happy moments by posting vibrant pictures from the birthday party on their official Instagram account.