 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Palace criticised for ignoring Princess Anne

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Palace criticised for ignoring Princess Anne
Palace criticised for ignoring Princess Anne 

Buckingham Palace's communications team has been criticized for "ignoring" Princess Royal who has carried out multiple engagements during the last two weeks.

Royal observers have noticed that the official social media pages of the British Royal Family have failed to give her work proper coverage.

The Royal Family's Twitter and Instagram accounts regularly share pictures and videos of senior royals performing their duties.

Even Prince William and Kate Middleton's pictures and videos are shared on the pages despite the fact that the couple has their own account, The Prince and Princess of Wales, with millions of followers.

Palace criticised for ignoring Princess Anne

The last time Princess Royal, King Charles's sister and the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth, appeared on the Royal Family's Instagram account was on October 2 when she  "joined the re-dedication of the Southport War Memorial, which will be 100 years old this November."

Palace criticised for ignoring Princess Anne


More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears on how her dad turned her into a ‘child-robot’ during conservatorship

Britney Spears on how her dad turned her into a ‘child-robot’ during conservatorship

Top 5 medical K-dramas to watch on Netflix right now

Top 5 medical K-dramas to watch on Netflix right now
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid change numbers after receiving death threats

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid change numbers after receiving death threats

Auction features card signed by King Charles' grandmother

Auction features card signed by King Charles' grandmother

Prince Harry takes bold stand against Meghan Markle

Prince Harry takes bold stand against Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s ‘happily married life’ is at risk of collapsing

Meghan Markle’s ‘happily married life’ is at risk of collapsing

Travis Barker's son credits Megan Fox for his 'big break' in music career

Travis Barker's son credits Megan Fox for his 'big break' in music career
Harry and Meghan dreading Prince William, Kate Middleton's next move

Harry and Meghan dreading Prince William, Kate Middleton's next move
Kanye West ignoring Julia Fox after she exposed him in her memoir?

Kanye West ignoring Julia Fox after she exposed him in her memoir?
Meghan Markle reacts to Kris Jenner’s offer to star in ‘The Kardashians’ video

Meghan Markle reacts to Kris Jenner’s offer to star in ‘The Kardashians’
Meghan Markle receives amazing offer to reinvent Hollywood career

Meghan Markle receives amazing offer to reinvent Hollywood career

Drake points finger at Billboard for tying him with Micheal Jackson

Drake points finger at Billboard for tying him with Micheal Jackson