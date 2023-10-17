Britney Spears says dad James Spears relentlessly fat-shamed her during conservatorship

Britney Spears is opening up on her experiences during the 13-year-long conservatorship under her dad

Britney Spears is recounting the body-shaming she received from her father during her conservatorship.

“If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father,” in an excerpt of her memoir The Woman in Me obtained by People.

“He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it,” she shared.

The Toxic hitmaker reflected on how her father and his associates controlled her body under the conservatorship: “Under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over,” she wrote, referring to when she shaved her head.

“I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take,” she added.

The singer also revealed the reason for shaving her head back in 2007, saying, “I’d been eyeballed so much growing up, I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.”

Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman in Me is coming to bookshelves on October 24.