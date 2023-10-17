Timothée Chalamet on ‘intensely click baited’ Armie Hammer sexual assault allegations

'Dune' star Timothée Chalamet has finally commented on allegations against Armie Hammer

Timothée Chalamet has spoken his mind about sexual assault allegations against his co-star Armie Hammer.

Hammer and Chalamet starred in the romantic drama Call Me by Your Name in 2017.

In 2021, Hammer got accused of rape by an ex girlfriend of his. He was also accused of sharing sexual fantasies of himself as a cannibal with several women.

During the same time, Chalamet was working on Bones and All, which happened to be a cannibal love story. Netizens began to imply that the story was inspired from Hammer’s controversy.

When asked by GQ to comment on that, The King actor said, “I mean, what were the chances that we're developing this thing?”

He then recalled his response to the false reports of the movie being based on the controversy, “It made me feel like: Now I've really got to do this… Because this is actually based on a book.”

“These things end up getting click baited so intensely. Disorienting is a good word,” he said of the controversy.

Hammer vehemently denied the allegations at the time, but the controversy damaged his career prospects to a great degree.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced that the actor wouldn't be charged for the allegations due to lack of evidence.