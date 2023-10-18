 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Prince William is 'angry' Prince Harry has partnership with heartless Netflix

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Prince William is seemingly angry over Prince Harry’s association with Netflix.

The Prince of Wales is upset his brother is partnering with the streaming giant especially after their controversial portrayal of the Royal Family.

A pal of Prince of Wales told The Daily Beast: "William is angry about a lot of things in connection with Harry. His decision to work with Netflix, who have ruthlessly exploited the family, is certainly one of them.

"It’s incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion by Netflix. He won’t watch it, but he will be totally sickened by it,” he said of Princess Diana’s portrayal of The Crown.

This comes two years after Prince Harry signed a deal with Netflix for production of content.

