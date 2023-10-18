Alec Baldwin lawyers speak out after possible ‘Rust’ recharge

Alec Baldwin's legal woes are far from over as New Mexico prosecutors suggested to recharge the actor in the deadly 2021 Rust shooting leading The Mission Impossible lawyers to tackle the new charges.



"It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court,” the 65-year-old’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro released a statement to Fox New Digital.

On the other hand, the special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis shed light on new evidence that emerged about the case.

"After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza, the attorneys continued.

They continued, "We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial."

In the next two months, a grand jury will be called to hear the advocates' case and will be bound to decide on linking the father-of-seven to criminal charges.

As far as the case was concerned, the criminal charges were dropped in April after Alec faced involuntary manslaughter charges in January in the case of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of the actor-headlined film Rust.