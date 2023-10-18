Khloe Kardashian reveals painful details behind cancer scare treatment

Khloe Kardashian recently shared the painful process she undergoes for her skin cancer scare.

The 39-year-old reality star took to her Instagram stories and gave fans a look inside the treatment of micro needling which subsequently led her to lose a lot of face sensation.

The Kardashians star explained how the procedure helped with skin texture, scars, burns, which also gave her a "more youthful" appearance.

In the stories, Khloe can be seen lying back with white numbing cream on her face as she gets ready for the procedure.

She wrote in the caption, “When I say scar - I meant to say scar AREA. I actually love scars (that may be weird to some but they are bad a** and reminders of where we have been) My indentation is what I don't love.”

The 39-year-old socialite also admitted that she’s unable to feel one side of her face even without the cream.

“I'm really numb on this side of my face without the numbing cream. It just lost a lot of sensation and so we'll work more on that than anywhere else,” she concludes.

Khloe's scarred area comes after she had to get a melanoma spot removed from her cheek in October 2022 which led to her skin cancer scare.