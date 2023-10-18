 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sophia Bush sparks romance rumors with soccer player shortly after divorce

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Sophia Bush sparks romance rumors with soccer player shortly after divorce
Sophia Bush sparks romance rumors with soccer player shortly after divorce

Sophia Bush is reportedly dating a soccer player Ashlyn Harris after both of them filed for divorce from their respective spouses.

Sources privy to Page Six claim that the One Tree Hill alum separated from Grant Hughes just 13 months after their marriage while recently, Ashlyn also filed for divorce from her wife, Ali Krieger, to whom she was married to for four years.

A source told People that Sophia and Ashlyn have been friends for 10 years and bonded during the community service they did at the time of COVID pandemic. 

The insider said, “It’s very new but they are definitely a couple.” Moreover, they claimed that Sophia and Ashlyn’s romance started after they made an appearance together at the Cannes Lions advertising festival in June.

Court documents obtained by Page Six show that Ashlyn submitted her petition on September 19 whereas Sophia filed for divorce only seven weeks after she celebrated her wedding anniversary with Grant.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears reached out to Justin Timberlake while dating Sam Asghari video

Britney Spears reached out to Justin Timberlake while dating Sam Asghari
Britney Spears throws Justin Timberlake's ‘family in chaos’ with ‘nightmare’ memoir

Britney Spears throws Justin Timberlake's ‘family in chaos’ with ‘nightmare’ memoir

Khloe Kardashian reveals painful details behind cancer scare treatment

Khloe Kardashian reveals painful details behind cancer scare treatment
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Kylie Jenner romance for the first time

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Kylie Jenner romance for the first time
Kanye West down in dumps after ex Julia Fox reveals embarrassing details

Kanye West down in dumps after ex Julia Fox reveals embarrassing details
Will Smith daughter ‘loves’ mom Jada Pinkett’s bombshell memoir ‘Worthy’

Will Smith daughter ‘loves’ mom Jada Pinkett’s bombshell memoir ‘Worthy’
Justin Timberlake reaction on SHOCKING Britney Spears abortion claim revealed

Justin Timberlake reaction on SHOCKING Britney Spears abortion claim revealed
Britney Spears’ fans rush to pre-book memoir after shocking Justin Timberlake news

Britney Spears’ fans rush to pre-book memoir after shocking Justin Timberlake news
Italians oppose Kanye West's concert over Adolf Hitler's praise

Italians oppose Kanye West's concert over Adolf Hitler's praise
Jennifer Aniston spills out one Courteney Cox's obsession

Jennifer Aniston spills out one Courteney Cox's obsession
Ethan Slater joins SAG-AFTRA protest sans Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater joins SAG-AFTRA protest sans Ariana Grande
Scarlett Johansson reacts to hubby Colin Jost 'SNL' return

Scarlett Johansson reacts to hubby Colin Jost 'SNL' return