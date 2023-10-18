Sophia Bush sparks romance rumors with soccer player shortly after divorce

Sophia Bush is reportedly dating a soccer player Ashlyn Harris after both of them filed for divorce from their respective spouses.

Sources privy to Page Six claim that the One Tree Hill alum separated from Grant Hughes just 13 months after their marriage while recently, Ashlyn also filed for divorce from her wife, Ali Krieger, to whom she was married to for four years.

A source told People that Sophia and Ashlyn have been friends for 10 years and bonded during the community service they did at the time of COVID pandemic.

The insider said, “It’s very new but they are definitely a couple.” Moreover, they claimed that Sophia and Ashlyn’s romance started after they made an appearance together at the Cannes Lions advertising festival in June.

Court documents obtained by Page Six show that Ashlyn submitted her petition on September 19 whereas Sophia filed for divorce only seven weeks after she celebrated her wedding anniversary with Grant.

