 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Suzanne Somer's family makes special request while celebrating her birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

File Footage

Suzanne Somers’ friends and family celebrated her birthday just two days after she passed away.

The Serial Mom star died “peacefully” in her sleep on October 15 after years-long battle with cancer.

On Tuesday, Suzanne’s husband Alan Hamel and son Bruce Somers came together to honor what could've been the late actress' 77th birthday.

The family shared a video of the gathering on Suzanne's Instagram account, and wrote: “Thank you for the out-pouring of love and affection for Suzanne.”

Suzanne Somers family makes special request while celebrating her birthday

In the clip, her loved ones, including her grandchildren, can be seen huddled up around a heart-shaped cake, with candles on it, as they sang Happy Birthday.

“So many of you have asked what you can do to support our family. The most comforting gesture for us is to hear how Suzanne affected all of your lives,” they wrote further as they introduced a tribute book at SuzanneSomers.com.

“We would greatly appreciate if you would add your comments and tell us about her legacy. We love you!” Alan emotionally said as he covered his face with his hands.

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid gets cosy with famous cowboy shortly after Marc Kalman breakup

Bella Hadid gets cosy with famous cowboy shortly after Marc Kalman breakup
King Charles thinks losing Princess Diana was ‘beneficial’?

King Charles thinks losing Princess Diana was ‘beneficial’?
Jamie Spears ‘used’ conservatorship to control Britney Spears’ body & money

Jamie Spears ‘used’ conservatorship to control Britney Spears’ body & money
Sophia Bush sparks romance rumors with soccer player shortly after divorce

Sophia Bush sparks romance rumors with soccer player shortly after divorce
Britney Spears reached out to Justin Timberlake while dating Sam Asghari video

Britney Spears reached out to Justin Timberlake while dating Sam Asghari
Britney Spears throws Justin Timberlake's ‘family in chaos’ with ‘nightmare’ memoir

Britney Spears throws Justin Timberlake's ‘family in chaos’ with ‘nightmare’ memoir

Khloe Kardashian reveals painful details behind cancer scare treatment

Khloe Kardashian reveals painful details behind cancer scare treatment
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Kylie Jenner romance for the first time

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Kylie Jenner romance for the first time
Kanye West down in the dumps after ex Julia Fox reveals embarrassing details

Kanye West down in the dumps after ex Julia Fox reveals embarrassing details
Will Smith daughter ‘loves’ mom Jada Pinkett’s bombshell memoir ‘Worthy’

Will Smith daughter ‘loves’ mom Jada Pinkett’s bombshell memoir ‘Worthy’
Justin Timberlake reaction on SHOCKING Britney Spears abortion claim revealed

Justin Timberlake reaction on SHOCKING Britney Spears abortion claim revealed
Britney Spears’ fans rush to pre-book memoir after shocking Justin Timberlake news

Britney Spears’ fans rush to pre-book memoir after shocking Justin Timberlake news