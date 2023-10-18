Suzanne Somer's family makes special request while celebrating her birthday

File Footage

Suzanne Somers’ friends and family celebrated her birthday just two days after she passed away.



The Serial Mom star died “peacefully” in her sleep on October 15 after years-long battle with cancer.

On Tuesday, Suzanne’s husband Alan Hamel and son Bruce Somers came together to honor what could've been the late actress' 77th birthday.

The family shared a video of the gathering on Suzanne's Instagram account, and wrote: “Thank you for the out-pouring of love and affection for Suzanne.”

In the clip, her loved ones, including her grandchildren, can be seen huddled up around a heart-shaped cake, with candles on it, as they sang Happy Birthday.

“So many of you have asked what you can do to support our family. The most comforting gesture for us is to hear how Suzanne affected all of your lives,” they wrote further as they introduced a tribute book at SuzanneSomers.com.



“We would greatly appreciate if you would add your comments and tell us about her legacy. We love you!” Alan emotionally said as he covered his face with his hands.