Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Adele makes shocking confession about 'missing' alcohol

Adele recently revealed why she had to stop drinking alcohol for three and a half months.

While talking to the audience at her Las Vegas show this weekend, the Hello crooner revealed she was “borderline alcoholic” in her 20s, and admitted she finds sobriety “boring” now.

According to The Daily Mail, Adele spoke with the attendees, “I stopped drinking like three and a half months ago. It's boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine.”

She further told a fan who was holding a drink to "enjoy" his whiskey, "I'm very, very jealous.”

Back in March, during another show in Las Vegas, the 35-year-old singer confessed about her drinking binge during Covid-19 lockdown when she chugged four bottles of wine before lunch.

As per Daily Star, Adele told her audience, “I remember when I came here during Covid. It was 11am and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in – like we all were.”

Despite staying sober for a while now, Adele further shared her plans of partying between her Vegas shows for her son Angelo, who is turning 11 on Thursday. 

