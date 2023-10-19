Prince Harry’s pain to be ‘cracked’ open for Emmy’s by the bucketload

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly at risk of having an “emotional Pandora’s box being blithely opened for the sake of Emmy’s by the bucketload.”



Claims and admissions about all of this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She touched on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she referenced the upcoming season and went as far as to recall a statement made by Prince Harry, in his docuseries about the last phone call with Diana.

The statement reads, “It was her speaking from Paris, I can’t really necessarily remember what I said but all I do remember is probably regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was.”

In light of this Ms Elser warns, “the new Crown might not just delve into just William and Harry’s profound loss but their remorse too.”

“Talk about an emotional Pandora’s box being blithely opened for the sake of Emmy’s by the bucketload,” she later chimed in to say before signing off.