Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Ben Affleck remains silent as ex-wife calls for protection of hospitals

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner on Tuesday called for protection of schools and hospitals during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

 While her former husband Hollywood star Ben Affleck has chosen to remain silent on the conflict, Garner is using her Instagram account with millions of followers to share her thoughts.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress posted a message from Save the Children which read, "Schools and hospitals must be protected."

Her post came as Gaza's health ministry said hundreds of people were killed in an Israeli attack on a hospital.

 


