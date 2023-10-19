Sabrina Carpenter gives Taylor Swift's hit a makeover ahead of Eras Tour

Sabrina Carpenter, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter known for her hit Nonsense, is putting her unique twist on one of Taylor Swift's chart-toppers in anticipation of her upcoming stint as the opening act for the Eras Tour.

Carpenter has unveiled her stripped-down rendition of Swift's I Knew You Were Trouble as part of the Spotify Singles series, offering a fresh take on the Red album classic.

Carpenter's cover showcases a simpler acoustic arrangement, complemented by her warm and captivating vocals, a departure from Swift's original EDM-influenced version.

This Spotify Singles release is accompanied by a revamped live production of Carpenter's recent single, Feather, which remains faithful to the original while adding an exciting new dimension to the song.



The singer has been a devoted Swift fan for years, even covering one of her tracks in her very first YouTube video. Her dream of touring with the Grammy-winning artist has now come true, as she continues to share the stage with Swift during the Eras Tour in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and beyond.

As Carpenter joins Swift on this remarkable musical journey, her heartfelt covers and personal touch are sure to captivate audiences across the globe.