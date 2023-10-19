The Kardashians' on-screen 'Dr. Pat' faces legal trouble

In a shocking turn of events, the on-screen chiropractor of the Kardashian clan, Dr. Patrick Khaziran, better known as "Dr. Pat," has found himself behind bars.

Dr. Pat, who had a roster of celebrity clients that included Kevin Hart, Logan Paul, and Jamie Foxx, recently made a guest appearance on The Kardashians" However, his reputation took an unexpected nosedive as revelations of his fraudulent activities came to light.

During the episode, Khloé Kardashian sang the praises of Dr. Pat's treatments, endorsing his electric muscle stimulation therapy as an alternative to surgery. But behind the scenes, Dr. Pat's actions painted a different picture.

Court documents exposed Dr. Pat's involvement in a scheme to defraud the NBA's Players' Plan between 2016 and 2019. He was found to have generated fraudulent invoices for over 22 former NBA players and billed their insurance. The conspiracy also involved former NBA player Terrence Williams and former Utah Jazz assistant coach Keyon Dooling, who received prison sentences for their roles.

Dr. Pat was convicted of falsifying documents, claiming that former NBA players received medical services that were never provided. He also authorized charges to the NBA Plan-issued debit cards of these players. In total, the fraudulent activities racked up $1.3 million in charges, with Dr. Pat receiving $439,000 for his participation.

The celebrity doctor's clientele, which included the likes of Diddy, Tristan Thompson, and Jamie Foxx, now faces a significant dent in their reputation as Dr. Pat's deceitful actions come to light. His rise and fall, once celebrated in the glitzy world of celebrities, has taken an unexpected and scandalous turn.