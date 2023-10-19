Tyler Posey gets a birthday dance as newlyweds celebrate in style

Tyler Posey, best known for his role in Teen Wolf, had a birthday celebration to remember as he marked his 32nd year with a touch of humor and a whole lot of love.

The actor and singer celebrated his special day with his new wife, Phem, at a Tommy Bahama restaurant, and things took an unexpected and lively turn during the festivities.

The charming couple, who tied the knot at a spiritual meditation center in Malibu just four days prior, gathered with friends for a delightful dinner. In a heartwarming Instagram Story shared by Phem, the birthday bash was captured in all its joyful glory.

As the evening unfolded, the highlight came when a server brought out a delicious chocolate cake, complete with a single flickering birthday candle. Laughter and cheers filled the air as the group began to sing the timeless tune of "Happy Birthday" to the birthday boy.

Amidst the celebratory atmosphere, Tyler Posey playfully quipped, "Lap dance?" which led to a friend jokingly asking if he was already standing. To the surprise and delight of everyone present, Phem, the 28-year-old singer, embarked on a playful and spontaneous dance, with Posey joining in on the fun by placing his hands on her hips.

As they continued to sing, Phem emphasized the words, "Happy birthday, dear husband," adding a touch of romance and humor to the moment. The group finished the song with enthusiasm, and Phem declared, "We love you!"

On social media, Phem expressed her love and admiration for her husband, captioning the video with heartfelt words: "we are in awe of your magnificent heart and your pure beautiful soul. thank you for pushing us and inspiring us to be the best versions of ourselves."

The celebration was a continuation of their love story, which took a significant step forward when Tyler Posey proposed to Phem in February. Although the couple has typically been private about their relationship, they've shared that their shared love for music was the initial spark that brought them together in 2020.