 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears owns up to infidelity during Justin Timberlake romance

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Britney Spears owns up to infidelity during Justin Timberlake romance
Britney Spears owns up to infidelity during Justin Timberlake romance

Britney Spears confessed to rumors of cheating on ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake with another man.

The revelation will reportedly surface in her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me which will be released on October 24 next week.

When Britney and Justin broke up in 2002, it was suspected that the former cheated on the Mirrors hitmaker with a dancer named Wade Robson.

In her memoir, she’s said to confess about her infidelity with the choreographer but recalls it happening after she found out that he had been unfaithful.

According to TMZ, Britney also accused Justin of cheating on her but didn’t disclose the girl's name and used the term “another woman.”

US Sun reported that she owns up to cheating in the excerpt by writing, “We [Britney and Wade] were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night."

Britney claims that besides this “one exception,” she had been loyal to Justin throughout their relationship but admits that they "failed" to move on from it. 

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith opens up about ‘brutal’ yet ‘beautiful’ relationship with Jada Pinkett

Will Smith opens up about ‘brutal’ yet ‘beautiful’ relationship with Jada Pinkett
Tori Spelling leaves LA home after armed man takes over neighborhood

Tori Spelling leaves LA home after armed man takes over neighborhood

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake romance was set-up for publicity

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake romance was set-up for publicity
Netflix’s most bone-chilling horror show right now: Read here

Netflix’s most bone-chilling horror show right now: Read here
Angelina Jolie dons retro style for 'Maria' biopic scenes

Angelina Jolie dons retro style for 'Maria' biopic scenes
Britney Spears’ memoir comes at a bad time for Justin Timberlake: Insider

Britney Spears’ memoir comes at a bad time for Justin Timberlake: Insider
Robert Pattinson bags new role in Hayao Miyazaki's final Studio Ghibli film

Robert Pattinson bags new role in Hayao Miyazaki's final Studio Ghibli film
Justin Timberlake to stay silent amid Britney Spears bombshell revelations video

Justin Timberlake to stay silent amid Britney Spears bombshell revelations
Jennifer Aniston's new dress refreshes decade old look

Jennifer Aniston's new dress refreshes decade old look
Martin Scorsese reveals Paramount's abrupt exit from 'Killers of the Flower Moon' video

Martin Scorsese reveals Paramount's abrupt exit from 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Taylor Swift’s ‘boyfriend’ Travis Kelce pays $6M for privacy

Taylor Swift’s ‘boyfriend’ Travis Kelce pays $6M for privacy
Scarlett Johansson ramps up pressure on SAG-AFTRA to end strike

Scarlett Johansson ramps up pressure on SAG-AFTRA to end strike