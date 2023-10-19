Britney Spears owns up to infidelity during Justin Timberlake romance

Britney Spears confessed to rumors of cheating on ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake with another man.

The revelation will reportedly surface in her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me which will be released on October 24 next week.

When Britney and Justin broke up in 2002, it was suspected that the former cheated on the Mirrors hitmaker with a dancer named Wade Robson.

In her memoir, she’s said to confess about her infidelity with the choreographer but recalls it happening after she found out that he had been unfaithful.

According to TMZ, Britney also accused Justin of cheating on her but didn’t disclose the girl's name and used the term “another woman.”

US Sun reported that she owns up to cheating in the excerpt by writing, “We [Britney and Wade] were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night."

Britney claims that besides this “one exception,” she had been loyal to Justin throughout their relationship but admits that they "failed" to move on from it.