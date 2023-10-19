 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
What Sophia Bush's ex-husband said about her new realtionship?

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Sophia Bush's ex husband breaks silence over her new relationship

Sophia Bush’s ex-husband Grant Hughes finally reacted to the rumors of her dating a soccer player.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Sophia is currently in a relationship with the Women's National Soccer Team star Ashlyn Harris after she filed for a divorce in June. 

In a statement to Page Six, a spokesperson for Hugh said that he is extending support to the One Tree Hill alum, “He just wants his estranged wife to be happy.”

"He will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled," the rep quoted Hugh.

Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris' new romance:

Rumors of Sophia and Ashlyn dating came after both the parties filed for divorce from their respective spouses.

Sources privy to Page Six said that the 41-year-old actress separated from Hugh just 13 months after their marriage while Ashlyn also filed for divorce from wife, Ali Krieger, to whom she was married to for four years.

A source told People that Sophia and Ashlyn have been friends for 10 years and bonded during the community service they did at the time of COVID pandemic.

