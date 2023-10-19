 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
'Rocky' actor Burt Young breathes his last at 83

'Rocky' actor Burt Young breathes his last at 83

Burt Young, who was best known for his character in Rocky, passed away at the age of 83.

He got nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role as Paulie Pennino in the 1976 movie where he played an alcoholic butcher and brother-in-law of Rocky, played by Sylvester Stallone.

He also paid tribute to Burt on social media and called him an "incredible” man and artist, “I and the world will miss you very much."

About Burt Young:

The Italian-American actor was born in Queens, New York, in 1940, and also served in the US Marine Corps in the 1950s. Burt then went on to study acting and built a career playing roles of "the tough guy" in TV and film.

Variety's Carmel Dagan also described him as "exceptionally prolific" and said he made the “perfect” actor, “He had a way of talking like a thug or a goon which gave him more personality than the role assigned," Carmel wrote.

Rocky was Burt’s best-known work which was a huge hit and also received 10 Oscar nominations and three awards, including the best picture prize.

