Friday, October 20, 2023
'Gen V' craze prompts Amazon to renew for season two

If Amazon orders a second season of any show: It should be a must-watch. In that case, the streamer is moving forward with season 2 of Gen V, a spin-off of equally hit The Boys.

Sharing the statement, the head honcho of Amazon MGM Studios said, "Expanding the universe of 'The Boys' with a series as bold as 'Gen V' has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony".

He continued, "From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew 'Gen V' would push the boundaries."

Adding, "Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped 'Gen V' become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries. 'Gen V' is Prime Video's most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we're excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from 'Gen V' to our customers."

Reacting to the news, the showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke, said, "We couldn't be happier to make a second season of 'Gen V,'" they continued.

Noting, "These are characters and stories we've grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you've come to expect from the show."

Notably, the news dropped as season one was reaching its finale. The show started to stream in September and will end on Nov. 3

