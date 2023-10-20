Justin Timberlake's inner circle speaks on Britney Spears' revelations

The Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, has recently been making headlines with the revelations in her bombshell tell-all upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me. She has also made some startling revelations about her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake whom she dated from 1999 to 2002.



She revealed that Justin made her go through an abortion because he wasn't ready to be a father at such a young age (19).

According to People Magazine, an insider close to Justin has revealed to the publication, "He is happy at home with Jessica and their kids and is completely focused on making new music."

The insider continued, "He is in such a great place."

Previously, Entertainment Tonight quoted a source saying, "Justin has been focusing on his family and is trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir."

The insider continued that despite dating the pop sensation a long time ago, Justin still has a lot of respect for her, adding that he and his wife, Jessica, want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.

It has also been reported that despite all the concerns Justin might be having, he has decided to stay quiet on the matter as he is well aware that anything uttered by him at this point would be thrown back at him.

Justin reportedly does not want to get in the way of Britney, who has finally decided to share her story.

Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me is scheduled for release on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.