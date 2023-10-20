Top 5 K-dramas on Netflix for comedy bliss

Laughter is a great therapy that can help generate positive physiological and psychological effects on the body. A burst of natural laughter would always be better than the fake ones adopted in therapeutic models.

K-dramas often known for heart-fluttering romance also have a delightful corner offering humour, wit, endearing characters, and most significantly genuine laughter.

Top Five K-dramas on Netflix for unending laughter:

Here is the list of the Top 5 comedy dramas currently streaming on Netflix that not only tickle your funny bone but also leave you with a warm and cheerful glow.

1- See You in My 19th Life:

See You in My 19th Life is a fantasy comedy-drama revolving around the life of a girl named Ban Ji Eum, who lives diligently after repeating her reincarnation for a thousand years. The show follows the story of the actress trying to reconnect with her past life characters in her current life.

2- Young Lady and Gentleman:

Young Lady and Gentleman is a comedy family drama, following the life of a widower, Lee Young Kook, living with his three children.

He hires a tutor and then gets attracted to her due to her positive and funny attitude.

3- Business Proposal:

Business Proposal is a South Korean romantic comedy television series based on the webtoon of the same title written by HaeHwa and illustrated by Narak. It follows the story of an employee, Shin Ha-ri, who agrees to go on a blind date in a bid to scare away her friend's possible match, and to her surprise, the possible match appears to be her boss.

4- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha:

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a romance comedy drama following the life of a big city dentist who opts to offer his services in a smaller village and gets to know jack-of-all-trades Hong Du-sik, also known as Chief Hong. The romantic comedy revolves around the growing romance between the two.

5- Mr. Queen:

Mr. Queen is a 2020 South Korean television series based on the Chinese web series Go Princess Go. It is a comedy fantasy romance television series following the life of a modern-day chef who gets trapped in the body of a queen in the Joseon era, and chaos ensues.