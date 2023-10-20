 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Ariana Grande's brother shares sister's mood after divorce

Friday, October 20, 2023

Ariana Grande's brother shares sister's mood after divorce

Ariana Grande is very family-oriented. So, when her brother says that she is "doing great" following Dalton Gomez's divorce, then it carries weight.

In a chat with People with GLAAD's Fifth Annual Spirit Day host Frankie Grande said, "We're all doing great. Thank you so much for asking," after being asked about the Grammy winner.

The 40-year-old also credited the Thank u, Next star in his fight against addiction, "Ariana played a big part "in helping me get sober" and that the "trials and tribulations" made them even closer.

Earlier, Ariana and Dalton agreed on the divorce settlement, which spelled out iron-clad conditions.

In the agreement, the Everyday crooner will defray $1.2 million to her ex; in return, the real estate broker will be restrained from releasing any tape related to the ex-couple, and no tell-book or interviews.

The pair will "release, disclose or publish any photograph (and related negatives), tape, film or like embodiments whether now or hereafter created," according to The Blast.

Moreover, the Wicked star will divide the profits from their L.A house sale. While the 28-year-old's lawyer fees will also be covered by the pop icon.

Ariana and Dalton called it quits in January 2023 after marrying in 2021.

