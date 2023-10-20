'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o calls it quits with Selema Maskela

Lupita Nyong'o recently announced her breakup from boyfriend Selema Masekela via a carousel post on social media.

Taking to her Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress shared a lengthy note by first acknowledging that "there are much more important things going on in the world right now,” but there’s a personal truth she wants to share.

Lupita penned, "At this moment, it is necessary for me to publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust. I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

However, the Black Panther star left Selema's name out of the post, and concluded by encouraging everyone to "face their pain so they don’t spread it."

Her announcement comes a day after she was seen attending a Janelle Monae concert with actor Joshua Jackson, whose wife Jodie Turner-Smith recently filed for divorce.



Lupita and Selema started dating in 2022 after they publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram, in December last year.