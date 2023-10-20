 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o calls it quits with Selema Maskela

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, October 20, 2023

Black Panther star Lupita Nyongo calls it quits with Selema Maskela
'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o calls it quits with Selema Maskela

Lupita Nyong'o recently announced her breakup from boyfriend Selema Masekela via a carousel post on social media.

Taking to her Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress shared a lengthy note by first acknowledging that "there are much more important things going on in the world right now,” but there’s a personal truth she wants to share.

Lupita penned, "At this moment, it is necessary for me to publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust. I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

However, the Black Panther star left Selema's name out of the post, and concluded by encouraging everyone to "face their pain so they don’t spread it." 

Her announcement comes a day after she was seen attending a Janelle Monae concert with actor Joshua Jackson, whose wife Jodie Turner-Smith recently filed for divorce.

Lupita and Selema started dating in 2022 after they publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram, in December last year. 

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish moves on from ex Jesse Rutherford, sparks new romance

Billie Eilish moves on from ex Jesse Rutherford, sparks new romance
Taylor Swift's parents approve of Travis Kelce: 'Finally met her match!'

Taylor Swift's parents approve of Travis Kelce: 'Finally met her match!'
Ariana Grande's brother shares sister's mood after divorce

Ariana Grande's brother shares sister's mood after divorce
Britney Spears recalls painful Justin Timberlake breakup, says it left her ‘comatose’

Britney Spears recalls painful Justin Timberlake breakup, says it left her ‘comatose’
Will Smith enjoys 'attention' after Oscars hype dies amid Jada Pinkett’s revelations

Will Smith enjoys 'attention' after Oscars hype dies amid Jada Pinkett’s revelations
Top 5 K-dramas on Netflix for comedy bliss

Top 5 K-dramas on Netflix for comedy bliss
Robert Pattinson explains what makes 'Batman' unbeatable

Robert Pattinson explains what makes 'Batman' unbeatable
Scarlett Johansson group offers SAG-AFTRA huge money to end strike

Scarlett Johansson group offers SAG-AFTRA huge money to end strike
Matthew McConaughey granted legal protection against persistent stalker

Matthew McConaughey granted legal protection against persistent stalker
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ gets thumbs-up from famous director

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ gets thumbs-up from famous director
‘Kingsman’ director wants spy universe similar to Marvel

‘Kingsman’ director wants spy universe similar to Marvel
Pink apologizes to fans as illness forces Vancouver shows' postponement video

Pink apologizes to fans as illness forces Vancouver shows' postponement