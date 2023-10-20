Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett recalls calling Angelina Jolie over alarming issue

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed how she reached out to Angelina Jolie after her then 12-year-old daughter, Willow, approached her with some shocking revelations.



In her bombshell memoir Worthy, the talk show host reflected on getting in touch with the Maleficent actor when Willow told her about human trafficking and forced sex work within the US.

Jada penned that Willow told her, "Mom, you won't believe what's happening. Did you know girls my age are being sold for sex in our own country?"

She said Willow got to know about it after she researched on the matter post watching documentary Kony 2012, exposing the trafficking of Ugandan children coerced into becoming soldiers under the command of Joseph Kony, a cult and militia leader.

Willow decided to become an advocate for the cause, prompting Jada to contact Jolie, an actor and activist, who has been vocal about the issue.

“One of my first calls was to Angelina Jolie, then in the trenches on behalf of refugees around the world,” Jada wrote in her memoir

Showering praises on Jolie, Jada wrote, “I had long admired Angelina’s commitment as an activist."

“She generously put me in touch with a lawyer named Adam Waldman, who soon introduced me to survivors, whom I met when I visited safe houses around the country," she added.